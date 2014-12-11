MILAN Serie A bottom team Parma have been sold although the new owner will only be confirmed next week, the club said on Thursday.

“Parma FC announce that today an agreement was reached to sell the majority shares of controlling party Eventi Sportivi S.p.A, which will be handed over to the new buyers... on Dec. 16," the club said in a statement.

On Sunday, club director Piero Leonardi said the club was on the verge of being sold to a Russian-Cypriot conglomerate.

Current president Tommaso Ghirardi took over at Parma in January 2007, only to see the 'Ducali' relegated to Serie B for the first time in 18 years the following season.

Parma returned to the top flight in 2008/09 and finished an impressive sixth last season under former Italy player and coach Roberto Donadoni, although they were barred from taking part in the Europe League because of overdue payments.

On Tuesday, they were deducted one point for breaking financial regulations. An Italian Football Federation (FIGC) tribunal also banned Ghirardi and Leonardi for two months, as well as fining them 5,000 euros ($6,200) each.

Parma have lost 12 out of 14 league games this season and have only five points after the deduction.

Parma's heyday was in the 1990s when they won the UEFA Cup twice, the European Cup Winners' Cup once and the Coppa Italia twice as well as finishing runners-up in Serie A.

