ROME Italy striker Giampaolo Pazzini is available for AC Milan's Serie A trip to Cagliari on Sunday after making a quick recovery from a thigh injury.

The player missed last Sunday's 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona after being hurt in an Italian Cup tie during the week.

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, Milan's new signing from Chelsea, is not in the squad for the trip to Sardinia.

Clarence Seedorf's side are 11th in the league, seven points away from the European places.

