Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Serie A's bottom club Pescara have sacked coach Massimo Oddo, they said in a statement on Tuesday.
Pescara, who have won one game all season and are 13 points behind 17th placed Empoli, lost 5-3 at Torino on Sunday.
The club, who were promoted to Serie A at the end of the 2015-2016 campaign, said the decision was made "reluctantly" and in the hope that it will spark an improvement in performances.
Pescara, who host 16th-placed Genoa on Sunday, said that they hope to decide on a new coach shortly.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Toby Davis)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".