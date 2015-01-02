Arsenal's Lukas Podolski celebrates his second goal against Galatasaray during their Champions League Group D match at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Germany forward Lukas Podolski looks set to leave Arsenal for Inter Milan after the Italian side posted photographs of the player holding their club scarf above his head as he arrived at Linate Airport in Milan on Friday.

Podolski joined Arsenal from Cologne in 2012 but has struggled to earn a regular starting place and said in October he might leave the London club before his contract expires in 2016 because he is not playing enough.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday the club had received an increased offer for Podolski from Inter.

"The first proposal was farcical," said Wenger. "After, when they come back a bit more seriously, then you will see what happens now."

Asked whether it was inevitable that Podolski would move to Inter, Wenger replied: "Inevitable? In the transfer window that's very difficult to say but we'll see what happens".

The 29-year-old German has won more than 100 caps for his country.

