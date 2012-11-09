Juventus have dropped midfielder Paul Pogba for their clash at Pescara on Saturday (7.45 p.m. British Time) after the Frenchman arrived late to two training sessions, the Italian leaders said in a statement on Friday.

Pogba would have been a contender to start as Juve look to rotate their squad with big Serie A and Champions League commitments ahead.

The 19-year-old former Manchester United youngster has scored two goals this season, including the second in the champions' 2-0 win over title rivals Napoli last month.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows)