MILAN After a long period of relative calm and no coaching changes, normal service has been resumed at Palermo where volatile club president Maurizio Zamparini has already contemplated bringing back the coach he fired last week.

Zamparini, who has overseen 29 changes of coach in his 13 years at the helm of the Sicilian club, managed to keep Giuseppe Iachini in charge for two years until dispensing with him on Nov 10.

However, after a chaotic few days when players have voiced support for Iachini and criticised the decision to fire him, Zamparini has said the 51-year-old could return if replacement Davide Ballardini fails to produce. "I hope that I’m not forced to call him back and that Ballardini does well, but in life you cannot exclude anything, especially knowing my past," Zamparini told Radio Due.

"With Giuseppe there was no more feeling in the last few months. But, I repeat, do not rule out anything."

Zamparini has also admitted that Ballardini, previously in charge in 2008/09, was not his first choice and that he had preferred former Udinese coach Francesco Guidolin.

"I asked Guidolin to return, but it was not possible. I chose Ballardini because he knows the environment around the club," he said.

Serie A rules only allow coaches to work at one club per season, so it is relatively common for a coach to return to a club a few months after being fired.

Three seasons ago, Giuseppe Sannino and Gian Piero Gasparini were both sacked and recalled by Palermo in the same season.

In 2011, Zamparini fired Delio Rossi then brought him back after his replacement Serse Cosme had been in charge for only four games.

Forward Franco Vazquez and midfielder Enzo Maresca both criticised the dismissal of Iachini, who had taken Palermo out of Serie B and led them to a 11th place finish last season on their Serie A return.

“We dominated the Serie B championship by breaking every possible record, got almost 50 points in the first Serie A season and would have got 50 this year," said Maresca.

"I am the president of a club and they should respect the club,” Zamparini replied. “The whole squad is with me apart from Maresca and Vazquez. From now on, a player will need authorisation from the club before they write or speak.” Ballardini, who makes his debut at Lazio on Sunday (1400 GMT) told Sky Sport Italia that he was unaware of any controversy.

“In any case, I’m pleased the squad was fond of their coach, as it is a good sign of how united the group is," he said.

“I must have the world record for taking over teams mid-season in Serie A, as in nine campaigns I came in eight times after it had already started."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)