ROME Cesena are back in Serie A after a two-year absence, coming from behind to win 2-1 at Latina in the second leg of the play-off final on Wednesday, taking the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

They join Serie B champions Palermo and runners-up Empoli in the top flight next season.

Minnows Latina, 2-1 down after the first leg, were seeking their first ever promotion to Serie A after finishing third last season, one place above Cesena.

Alessandro Bruno's smart finish in the 13th minute from the edge of the area gave them hope, but Gregiore Defrel levelled and then put Cesena ahead on aggregate with a tap-in six minutes after the break to silence a small but raucous home crowd.

As the minutes ticked away, Latina poured forward looking for the winner but Cesena defended stoutly against a barrage of long balls and physical challenges.

They sealed victory and promotion when Karim Laribi chopped down Guido Marilungo in the area two minutes into added time and Emmanuel Cascione slammed home the penalty that sent the 1,500 travelling fans into raptures.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Goodson)