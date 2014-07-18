Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ROME Torino have signed Fabio Quagliarella from Italian champions Juventus, welcoming the striker back to his first club as they look to rebuild their attack following the sale of Ciro Immobile to Borussia Dortmund.
"Juventus can today announce that Fabio Quagliarella has completed a permanent switch to Torino after a fee of 3.5 million euros (2.7 million pounds), paid over the next three years, was agreed by both parties," Juve said in a statement on Friday.
Quagliarella had been at Juventus for four years and played an important role in the second of the club's three straight titles but only scored twice last season as coach Antonio Conte preferred to pair Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez in attack.
The 31-year-old former Italy international came up through Torino's youth system and began his Serie A career at the club before moving on to Ascoli, Sampdoria, Udinese and Napoli.
Juventus, who appointed Massimiliano Allegri as coach following the shock departure of Conte on Tuesday, are expected to sign Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.