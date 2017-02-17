Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
AS Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi had surgery on Friday after medical tests confirmed he had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his left knee for the second time this season.
"This morning Alessandro Florenzi underwent further tests that confirmed our initial suspicion, which is that he has torn the same anterior cruciate ligament," the Serie A club said in a statement.
The Italy international suffered the injury on Tuesday while training with the youth team as part of his rehabilitation from the previous injury that he sustained in late October.
Italian media reported that the 25-year-old is unlikely to return to action this season.
The typical recovery time for an ACL injury is around six months.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
BARCELONA Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closing in on a third consecutive mandate until 2021, with no candidate having declared his intention to challenge him in the election two days before Sunday's deadline.