AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has announced he will stay at the Italian club, despite British media reports linking the Belgian with a potential move to English Premier League side Chelsea.

The 28-year-old, who joined Roma from Cagliari, played 42 times for the club last season, guiding them to third in the Serie A, and British media reported that Roma's sporting director flew to London to discuss a potential deal for the midfielder.

Nainggolan, who signed a five-year contract extension with Roma last year, said he would stay put at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I met with Sabatini (Roma sporting director) and everything went well," Nainggolan told reporters.

"I am staying at Roma."

The Belgium international featured in all five games of the country's European campaign, as they made a quarter-final exit after defeat to Wales.

