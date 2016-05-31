Football Soccer - AS Roma v Chievo Verona - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 08/05/16 AS Roma's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring against Chievo Verona. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

AS Roma have signed German defender Antonio Rudiger on a long-term contract until 2020, making permanent his loan move from VfB Stuttgart for a fee of nine million euros (6.8 million pounds), the Italian club said on Tuesday (www.www.asroma.com).

The deal also includes additional payment of 500,000 euros, depending on specific sporting clauses.

The 23-year old joined the Italian club on a one-year loan deal in September for an initial fee of four million euros and has made 30 appearances in Serie A.

Rudiger is currently training with the Germany squad ahead of the European Championship in France.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia; Editing by John O'Brien)