Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman's two-match ban for simulation during his team's 2-0 win over local rivals Lazio on Sunday has been overturned, the Italian FA said on Friday.
The sporting court of appeal upheld Roma's challenge, saying the disciplinary panel could not have determined the cause-effect relationship of the simulation.
The Dutchman sparked a scuffle when he squirted Lazio substitute Danilo Cataldi with water after scoring the opening goal in the derby, and collapsed to the ground after Cataldi grabbed him by the collar.
The 26-year-old Strootman, has who made 13 league appearances for Roma this season, will be available for matches against third-placed AC Milan and league leaders Juventus.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.