AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has been banned for two games for diving in their 3-1 derby defeat to Lazio, Serie A's disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

Referee Daniele Orsato awarded a penalty after the 27-year-old fell in the penalty area, but he was retrospectively punished after replays showed he had not been touched by any Lazio player.

"After moving the ball laterally with his foot, (Strootman) made an unnatural twist before falling to the ground..." Serie A said in a statement on their website (www.legaseriea.it).

The Dutchman will miss key games against sixth-placed AC Milan on Sunday and against leaders Juventus on May 14.

Roma are second in Serie A, nine points adrift of Juventus, but a point clear of Napoli in third.

