ROME AS Roma have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on loan for a second year.

"After a good season last year I had the possibility of coming back and I was very happy the coach (Luciano Spalletti) wanted me," Szczesny told Roma's official TV channel.

The Polish international, capped 27 times, made 34 league appearances last season for the Serie A club and played eight times in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old Arsenal youth product made his Premier League debut for the Londoners in 2010.

Roma finished third in Serie A last season, qualifying for the preliminary round of the Champions League.

