AS Roma's on-loan keeper Wojciech Szczesny is determined to end the club's long wait for the Serie A title this season.

Szczesny spent last season on loan at Roma from Arsenal and has returned to Italy for another temporary spell at the club having been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Having helped Roma to a third-place finish last term, Szczesny believes Luciano Spalletti's side can challenge for their first title since 2001.

"At Roma I want to win the Scudetto, that's the only objective I have," the Poland international told Roma TV on Saturday.

"I think we had a good second part of the season but to be fully satisfied when you play for a big club, you have to fight to win the title."

Champions Juventus finished 11 points ahead of Roma last season to clinch their fifth straight Serie A title.

The Turin club have also signed influential playmaker Miralem Pjanic from their rivals in the close season.

"I don't want to think about the favourites," Szczesny added. "On paper (Juventus) probably are, but we showed in the second half of the season that we can play at a very good level for a long period of time.

"I think if we continue that this year we have a real chance."

