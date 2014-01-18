ROME AS Roma are on the verge of signing Brazilian Michel Bastos, who had looked set to sign for rivals Napoli on loan, coach Rudi Garcia said after Saturday's 3-0 Serie A victory over Livorno.

"We're still waiting for it to be made official," Frenchman Garcia told reporters regarding the 30-year-old former Brazil international, who plays for Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates and can be deployed at fullback or as a winger.

"He's a player I've followed since he left Lille," added Garcia. "He's played at Lyon, in Germany with Schalke and I knew we always had a chance with him and that he wanted to return to Europe. He's not only a top player but also a good man."

Roma's win over lowly Livorno put them five points behind leaders Juventus, who host Sampdoria in Saturday's late game.

