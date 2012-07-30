Siena's Mattia Destro celebrates after scoring against SS Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME AS Roma have completed the signing of Siena striker Mattia Destro, one of the most sought after players in Serie A.

Juventus, AC Milan and former owners Inter Milan were among the clubs courting the 21-year-old, who netted 12 league goals for Siena last term and just missed out on a berth in Italy's Euro 2012 squad.

Under achievers Roma, who have also recruited American Michael Bradley and Brazilian Dodo for new coach Zdenek Zeman over the close season, said in a statement on Monday that they had signed Destro in a complicated deal involving previous co-owners Genoa.

