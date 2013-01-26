AS Roma's Mattia Destro reacts during their Italian Serie A match against Atalanta at the Olympic stadium in ROme October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Striker Mattia Destro will be out of action for two months after an operation on his injured knee, Roma confirmed on Saturday.

"Mattia Destro underwent surgery on his left knee at Villa Margherita today," the Serie A club said on their website (asroma.it).

"The operation...lasted 20 minutes and was a complete success. The recovery period is expected to be approximately eight weeks."

The 22-year-old Destro, who has scored four goals in 16 appearance this season, hurt his knee and his right ankle during the 2-1 defeat of Inter in the first leg of an Italian Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Roma, who are seventh in Serie A on 33 points, take on Bologna on Sunday (11.30 a.m. British time).

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)