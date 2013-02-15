ROME AS Roma's Pablo Osvaldo and Daniele De Rossi could miss Saturday's Serie A home game against leaders Juventus because of injuries.

Italy striker Osvaldo, who has been at the centre of a penalty controversy after stealing a spot kick from Francesco Totti and missing it during their 3-1 defeat at Sampdoria last Sunday, missed training on Friday with a right knee injury, Sky Sport 24 reported.

Midfielder De Rossi is suffering from a knock to his left thigh and is undergoing a special training schedule to get him ready for the clash.

Roma are ninth in Serie A with 34 points from 24 games, 21 points behind champions Juve.

