Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
ROME AS Roma's Pablo Osvaldo and Daniele De Rossi could miss Saturday's Serie A home game against leaders Juventus because of injuries.
Italy striker Osvaldo, who has been at the centre of a penalty controversy after stealing a spot kick from Francesco Totti and missing it during their 3-1 defeat at Sampdoria last Sunday, missed training on Friday with a right knee injury, Sky Sport 24 reported.
Midfielder De Rossi is suffering from a knock to his left thigh and is undergoing a special training schedule to get him ready for the clash.
Roma are ninth in Serie A with 34 points from 24 games, 21 points behind champions Juve.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Julien Pretot)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.