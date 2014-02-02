AS Roma's coach Rudi Garcia reacts while the referee Andrea De Marco (not pictured) suspending their Italian Serie A soccer match against Parma at the Olympic stadium after in Rome February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

AS Roma's captain Francesco Totti reacts while the referee Andrea De Marco (not pictured) suspending their Italian Serie A soccer match against Parma at the Olympic stadium after in Rome February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Referee Andrea De Marco leaves the field at Olympic stadium after the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Parma was suspended in Rome February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Referee Andrea De Marco (2nd R) talks to AS Roma's Miralem Pjanic (L), Megdi Benatia (2nd L) and captain Francesco Totti (3rd L) as Parma's captain Alessandro Lucarelli (3rd R) and Antonio Cassano (R) react after their Italian Serie A soccer match was suspended at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Referee Andrea De Marco (L), Parma's captain Alessandro Lucarelli (2nd L) and AS Roma's captain Francesco Totti (2nd R) check the field condition under heavy rain before their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero

AS Roma's captain Francesco Totti (R) and Parma's Gabriel Paletta fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

AS Roma's Serie A match at home to Parma was called off after only eight minutes' play on Sunday when incessant heavy rain made the Stadio Olimpico pitch unplayable.

The pitch was already difficult, with large puddles, when the match kicked off and the rain quickly made it worse.

Play was halted, the referee bounced the ball on the pitch to see if it would roll and then led the players off.

Shortly afterwards, Serie A announced that the game had been postponed, but did not give a new date for the fixture.

Roma are second in the table with 50 points, six behind leaders Juventus who host Inter Milan on Sunday evening (1945 GMT).

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)