AS Roma's Serie A match at home to Parma was called off after only eight minutes' play on Sunday when incessant heavy rain made the Stadio Olimpico pitch unplayable.
The pitch was already difficult, with large puddles, when the match kicked off and the rain quickly made it worse.
Play was halted, the referee bounced the ball on the pitch to see if it would roll and then led the players off.
Shortly afterwards, Serie A announced that the game had been postponed, but did not give a new date for the fixture.
Roma are second in the table with 50 points, six behind leaders Juventus who host Inter Milan on Sunday evening (1945 GMT).
