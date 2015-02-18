AS Roma's Adem Ljajic (L) celebrates with coach Rudi Garcia after scoring against Cagliari during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN, Feb 18 - The Europa League is a chance for AS Roma to gain respect in Europe and repay their fans after poor Serie A performances, coach Rudi Garcia said on Wednesday. "We know we are in debt to our supporters and we need a win quickly. We are involved in two competitions and we will do our best in both of them," the Frenchman told reporters. "We have experience in Europe but we need to make a name for ourselves and earn respect from the other teams."

"In Serie A, we fight all year to qualify for Europe, we need to play in Europe every year.” Roma face Feyenoord at home on Thursday in the first leg of their last-32 tie having finished third in their Champions League group after home defeats by Bayern Munich, who beat them 7-1, and Manchester City.

Roma have dropped seven points behind Serie A leaders Juventus after drawing six out of their last eight league games and were booed off the field on Sunday after being held 0-0 at home by bottom-of-the-table Parma.

