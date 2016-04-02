Football Soccer - AS Roma v Inter Milan Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 19/03/16. AS Roma's coach Luciano Spalletti looks on before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

Football Soccer - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 19/03/16. AS Roma's Francesco Totti sits on the bench before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Luciano Spalletti has urged AS Roma not to be swept up by the emotion of Sunday's game with Lazio while refusing to disclose whether Francesco Totti will feature in what may be his last derby.

Heading into the weekend games, Roma are third in Serie Aon 60 points, five clear of Fiorentina and Inter Milan.

Spalletti, who will lead Roma out for his first derby since 2009, is aware the emotion of the occasion may be an unwanted distraction as his side look to consolidate their league position.

"It is a very special game," the coach told reporters onSaturday. "The passion that surrounds the team and the match does sweep you up.

"However, we have other objectives too and must do well to control our emotions."

Spalletti will not let sentiment dictate his selection of 39-year-old captain Totti who has yet to be offered an extension on his contract that expires this summer.

"I'd love to see him play with the captain's armband," he said. "He's done great things in the derby but, as coach, I have to ignore the emotions of the sport and consider other things.

"I hope to make the right choice because this is an important match as we look to achieve our season's ambition which is to qualify for the Champions League."

Forward Totti, who holds the all-time appearance record in the Rome derby with 41 outings, has played only 64 minutes in Serie A since the New Year.

