AS Roma's Maicon reacts after their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME AS Roma will be without right back Maicon for their Serie A match against Bologna on Sunday after the Brazilian suffered a thigh injury.

The defender will undergo tests on Friday after which the Serie A club will know the length of his lay off, Sky Sport Italia reported.

He could also miss the top-of-the table clash at Inter Milan next Saturday.

The 31-year-old has made an excellent start to the season and was selected by Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari for the friendlies against South Korea and Zambia in October.

Roma are top of Serie A after winning all five opening games of the season for the first time in their history.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond) nL4N0HN2DJ