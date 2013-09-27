AS Roma's Maicon celebrates after scoring against Verona during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME AS Roma will be without right back Maicon for their Serie A match against Bologna on Sunday and next week's clash at Inter Milan after the Brazilian was ruled out for 15 days with a thigh injury.

"Maicon was subjected to tests which confirmed the lesion in the semitendinosus muscle of the right thigh. The prognosis is 15 days," the Corriere Dello Sport quoted the club as saying.

The 31-year-old has made an excellent start to the season and was selected by Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari for the friendlies against South Korea and Zambia in October.

Roma are top of Serie A after winning all five opening games of the season for the first time in their history.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis) nL4N0HN3K3