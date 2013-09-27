London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
ROME AS Roma will be without right back Maicon for their Serie A match against Bologna on Sunday and next week's clash at Inter Milan after the Brazilian was ruled out for 15 days with a thigh injury.
"Maicon was subjected to tests which confirmed the lesion in the semitendinosus muscle of the right thigh. The prognosis is 15 days," the Corriere Dello Sport quoted the club as saying.
The 31-year-old has made an excellent start to the season and was selected by Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari for the friendlies against South Korea and Zambia in October.
Roma are top of Serie A after winning all five opening games of the season for the first time in their history.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis) nL4N0HN3K3
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.