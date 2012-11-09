ROME Daniele De Rossi will return to the Roma midfield for their derby clash with Lazio on Sunday after sitting out last week's 4-1 win against Palermo with an ankle injury, the club said on Friday.

The return of the 29-year-old De Rossi will be a boost to Zdenek Zeman's inconsistent side who go into the game in sixth place in Serie A, two points behind Lazio.

"For us to have Daniele on the pitch is something else because we know how good he is and we know how opponents feel when he is there," defender Nicolas Burdisso told Sky Sport Italia.

"He is a symbol for us. We need the true De Rossi, who pulls us all along."

De Rossi has often been left on the bench by the Czech-born Zeman, prompting suggestions by the Italian media that he might leave the club.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)