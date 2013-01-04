Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ROME Second tier Spanish club Villarreal have agreed to let former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi join Fiorentina.
"Fiorentina and Villarreal confirm they have reached an agreement for the sale of Giuseppe Rossi subject to the signing of the contract by the player," the Serie A club said on their website (www.it.violachannel.tv).
According to media reports, Italian international Rossi is to sign a five-year deal and will cost an initial fee of 11 million euros ($14.35 million) plus add-ons.
The 25-year-old has been out of action since April with a cruciate knee ligament injury and is not expected to return until March.
Third-placed Fiorentina, who are nine points behind league leaders Juventus, host struggling Pescara on Sunday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.