ROME Second tier Spanish club Villarreal have agreed to let former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi join Fiorentina.

"Fiorentina and Villarreal confirm they have reached an agreement for the sale of Giuseppe Rossi subject to the signing of the contract by the player," the Serie A club said on their website (www.it.violachannel.tv).

According to media reports, Italian international Rossi is to sign a five-year deal and will cost an initial fee of 11 million euros ($14.35 million) plus add-ons.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since April with a cruciate knee ligament injury and is not expected to return until March.

Third-placed Fiorentina, who are nine points behind league leaders Juventus, host struggling Pescara on Sunday.

