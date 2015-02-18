FIFA President Sepp Blatter reacts before the Asian Cup final soccer match between South Korea and Australia at the Stadium Australia in Sydney January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo (AUSTRALIA) - RTR4NOMQ

ZURICH FIFA president Sepp Blatter said he was shocked at comments from former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi who reportedly complained about the number of coloured players in Italian youth football.

"Pride and dignity is not a question of skin colour. Shocked by Arrigo Sacchi's comments. Stop it," Blatter said on Twitter on Tuesday. Sacchi, who led Milan to successive European Cup titles in 1989 and 1990 and took Italy to the 1994 World Cup final, reportedly made the comments during an event on Monday night.

"Italy has no dignity or pride, it can't be right to see teams with 15 foreigners," Italian media quoted him as saying. "I'm certainly not racist and my coaching history shows that... but watching the Viareggio (youth) tournament brings me to say that there are too many coloured players, also in the youth teams," he said.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)