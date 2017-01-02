Torino's Fabio Quagliarella reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella would like to settle down and end his career at the Genoa-based club after switching teams several times in his career, he told Sky Sport on Monday.

The former Italy international, capped 25 times, joined Sampdoria in February after 18 months at Torino. He previously had a one-year spell at the club in 2006-07.

"I hope, first of all, to extend my contract with Sampdoria because it expires in June ... I don't think that there should be problems for the renewal," the 33-year-old said.

"For superstition though I will not say the words 'end of career' because in the past I have changed many shirts," he added.

Quagliarella, who spent four years with Juventus from 2010-14, has scored 100 goals in Italy's top division.

Sampdoria, 13th in the standings, travel to third-placed Napoli on Saturday, their first Serie A game after the holiday break.

