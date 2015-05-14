Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Sampdoria coach Massimo Ferrero has had enough of talking about the future of coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and said that the fiery Serb is free to leave if he wants.

"Nobody has understood anything in relation to Mihajlovic, and that includes me, to be honest," Ferrero told Sky Sports Italia on Thursday.

"I have never ruled out his staying on the Sampdoria bench, but if he wants to go, then he should go. I've had enough, there's been enough talk of Mihajlovic."

Mihajlovic, who has said on several occasions that he has not decided what he will do next season, has transformed the side since he took over 18 months ago.

They were second from bottom when he arrived and he led them away from the relegation zone to a 12th place finish in his first season.

This season, they are sixth and on course to qualify for the Europa League.

There has been some speculation that Mihajlovic could coach Napoli next season should Rafael Benitez leave the club, or AC Milan where Filippo Inzaghi's future is in doubt.

