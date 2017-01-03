Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Former Italy midfielder Alberto Aquilani has joined Sassuolo on loan from Pescara until the end of the season, the Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old, who won 38 international caps between 2006-14, began his career with AS Roma and moved to English Premiership club Liverpool before spells at Fiorentina and Sporting Lisbon.
Sassuolo, who are 16th in the table, face eighth-placed Torino on Sunday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.