Former Italy midfielder Alberto Aquilani has joined Sassuolo on loan from Pescara until the end of the season, the Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who won 38 international caps between 2006-14, began his career with AS Roma and moved to English Premiership club Liverpool before spells at Fiorentina and Sporting Lisbon.

Sassuolo, who are 16th in the table, face eighth-placed Torino on Sunday.

