Table-propping Sassuolo fired coach Alberto Malesani after only five matches on Monday and immediately brought back the man he replaced, Eusebio Di Francesco.

Malesani, who became the 12th coaching victim of the season, lost all of his games in charge, leaving the Serie A debutants two points adrift at the bottom of the 20-team table.

They were 18th when he took over.

"The club thanks Malesani for his professionalism and effort during this difficult stage of the championship," Sassuolo said in a statement.

The hapless Malesani's previous two coaching stints also lasted around one month each.

The 59-year-old was in charge of Palermo in February last year where he was dismissed after only three weeks and was also substituted by the man he had previously replaced, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Before that, Malesani was in the hot seat at Genoa during the 2011/12 season but was fired after an extraordinary 4-1 home defeat by Siena.

Di Francesco, who led Sassuolo out of Serie B last season and into the top flight for the first time, was fired on January 28, despite the club describing him as an indelible part of their history.

Sassuolo have lost seven games in a row since their historic 4-3 win over AC Milan in early January.

