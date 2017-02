Serie A bottom side Siena have sacked coach Serse Cosmi after Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Tuscan derby rivals Fiorentina.

A club statement on Monday thanked the well-travelled Cosmi for his "great professionalism".

Media reports have said Siena, four points from safety after 17 of 38 games, will now recruit former Brescia and Sampdoria boss Beppe Iachini in a bid to avoid relegation.

