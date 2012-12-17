Serie A bottom side Siena have appointed Beppe Iachini as their new manager after Serse Cosmi was sacked following Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Tuscan derby rivals Fiorentina.

Club statements on Monday announced Iachini's arrival and thanked the well-travelled Cosmi for his "great professionalism".

Iachini, who has managed Sampdoria, Brescia and Chievo, said he was committed to helping Siena avoid relegation to Serie B.

"I promise to work with enthusiasm to achieve the goal of staying in Serie A," Iachini, who will be officially unveiled to Italian media on Tuesday, told Siena's website.

Siena are four points from safety after 17 of 38 games and play third-placed Napoli on Saturday.

(Writing by Mark Meadows & Mark Pangallo; Editing by John Mehaffey)