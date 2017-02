AC Milan's Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring against Palermo during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and will remain with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

"President Silvio Berlusconi has made his decision: Thiago Silva will stay at AC Milan," a club statement said.

PSG, who became one of the richest clubs in the world last year when the Qatar Investment Authority bought a 70 percent stake, have been seeking new talent after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)