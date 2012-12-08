Inter Milan's Wesley Sneijder reacts during the Serie A soccer match against Siena at San Siro stadium in Milan September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Wesley Sneijder has been left out of the Inter Milan squad that will take on second-placed Napoli at the San Siro on Sunday (1945 GMT).

Inter, who are third, listed coach Andrea Stramaccioni's selection on the club website (www.inter.it) on Saturday.

Sneijder, who is involved in a contract dispute with Inter, did not train with the squad on Friday and the reason given was because he had a leg muscle problem, however, his wife, Yolanthe Cabau wrote on Twitter: "He's not injured! Wesley is just fine."

Stramaccioni was visibly angered during Saturday's news conference when reporters asked him why the club said the Dutch international was injured.

"The only thing that matters to me, is what the player says to my face, and as for everything else, including Twitter, I really couldn't give a damn," he said.

"Sneijder is fine, yesterday he only had a muscle strain and like many others took the decision to have a day of physiotherapy, but today he took part in training," added Stramaccioni.

Inter have 31 points, two behind Napoli with Juventus top of the table on 35.

