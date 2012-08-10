Italy's coach Cesare Prandelli reacts during their Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italy coach Cesare Prandelli, deprived of Juventus and Napoli players due to club commitments, has included 11 uncapped players in his squad for next week's friendly against England.

AC Milan forward Stephan El Shaarawy was among those given the chance of winning a first cap in the match in the Swiss capital Berne on August 15.

Serie A champions Juventus and Cup winners Napoli meet in the Italian Super Cup in Beijing on Saturday, making it impractical for their players to take part in Wednesday's game.

Italy and England met only two months ago in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals where Prandelli's side won on penalties after a goalless draw. Italy went on to reach the final but lost 4-0 to Spain.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andrea Consigli (Atalanta), Mattia Perin (Pescara), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint Germain)

Defenders: Ignazio Abate (AC Milan), Francesco Acerbi (AC Milan), Davide Astori (Cagliari), Federico Balzaretti (AS Roma), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan), Daniele Gastaldello (Sampdoria), Angelo Ogbonna (Torino), Federico Peluso (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Alberto Aquilani (Fiorentina), Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma), Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna), Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan), Andrea Poli (Sampdoria), Ezequiel Schelotto (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Mattia Destro (AS Roma), Stephan El Shaarawy (AC Milan), Manolo Gabbiadini (Atalanta).

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Brian Homewood)