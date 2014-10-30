Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
MILAN The Italian Supercup between last year's Serie A champions Juventus and Italian Cup winners Napoli will take place in Doha on Dec. 22, Serie A confirmed on Thursday.
It will be the seventh time the annual match will take place abroad and organisers may hope for a friendlier encounter than the same teams served up in Beijing two years ago.
On that occasion, Juventus won 4-2 after extra time when the game was marred by two red cards for Napoli, who refused to take part in the post-game ceremony.
The Supercup began its travels in 1993 when Milan met Torino in Washington, then visited Libya in 2002 and returned to the United States when it was played at the Giants stadium in 2003. It was also played in Beijing in 2009 and 2011.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.