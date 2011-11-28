Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
AC Milan are still interested in Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez but only want to sign players on loan in the January transfer window, chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Monday.
That could rule out a move to Milan for the Argentina striker though as City are known to only be prepared to sell the player who has fallen out of favour after refusing to warm up during a Champions League match in September.
But it has not put off Milan, who need a forward as Antonio Cassano was ruled out for months after heart surgery and who have pulled off several shrewd signings in recent years using loan deals which turned into cost-effective permanent transfers.
"Tevez? Let's see. There is time. If it wasn't for the problem with Cassano we would have stuck with what we had," Galliani told reporters.
"Whoever arrives in January will be on loan with the right to buy."
Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti also said "let's see" when asked by reporters on Monday if his club was interested in Tevez.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Fabrizio Zanotti completed a brilliant final round with a birdie-eagle finish to claim a one-shot victory at the Maybank Championship on Sunday as the Paraguayan stormed to his second European Tour title.