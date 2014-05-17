Paris Saint Germain's Thiago Silva speaks during a news conference at the Aspire Academy of Sports Excellence in Doha January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

ROME Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva says he wants to follow compatriot Kaka and return to AC Milan later on in his career.

"I hope to follow Kaka's footsteps by one day coming back to Milan," he said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The Brazil international spent four years at Milan after signing from Fluminense in 2008. During his time in Italy he won the 2011 Serie A title and an Italian Super Cup.

Fellow Brazilian Kaka returned to Milan last year after four years at Real Madrid.

"Milan was a wonderful time for me. It's a shame I went away without saying goodbye, but it was only because I didn't know that I would be leaving," he added.

The 29-year-old was sold to big-spending PSG along with Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a reported fee of 42 million euros (34.2 million pounds) in the summer of 2012 as the Italian club looked to balance the books.

Since moving to Paris he has won two consecutive league titles in a star-studded team as huge Qatari investment has helped the capital side dominate the French game.

PSG are yet to make their presence felt in Europe, however, crashing out of the Champions League at the quarters-final stage this year against Chelsea after winning the first leg 3-1.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)