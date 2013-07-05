Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
ROME Former Italy striker Luca Toni has signed a one-year contract with Hellas Verona, the promoted Serie A club said on their website (www.hellasverona.it) on Friday.
The 36-year-old's deal with Fiorentina ended at the start of this month.
Toni has played for some of Europe's biggest teams, including Juventus and Bayern Munich where he won two German league and cup doubles.
Last season he scored eight Serie A goals for Fiorentina in his second spell at the club as they just missed out on a Champions League place.
Verona, who won the league title in 1985, are back in the top flight for the first time in 11 years after finishing second in Serie B behind Sassuolo.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.