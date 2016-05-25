AC Milan's coach Sinisa Mihajlovic celebrates after winning the match against Inter Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Former AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has joined Torino on a two-year contract, the Italian club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mihajlovic, who has also managed the Serbian national team, was sacked by Milan last month, with less than a season in charge, after failing to lift their indifferent league form..

Mihajlovic replaces Giampiero Ventura, who has left Torino after five years in charge.

In a statement on the club's website (torinofc.it/), Mihajlovic thanked officials at Torino for the trust they had shown in allowing him to work at a club with such a "glorious and prestigious history".

Mihajlovic has extensive coaching experience in Serie A, having previously managed Fiorentina, Bologna, and Sampdoria.

