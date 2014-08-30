Filippo Inzaghi is hoping he can bring back the glory days for Fernando Torres when the Spaniard completes his two-year loan move to AC Milan, the club's new coach said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Chelsea striker has yet to pass a medical and agree personal terms at the San Siro but Inzaghi is keen to start working with the Spanish international who had a disappointing 3-1/2 year spell at Stamford Bridge.

"I've spoken to Torres even if he still has to do the medical," the former Italy forward told the club website (www.acmilan.com).

"I found out what kind of person he is and it all seems very positive. It is up to me to get him back to the levels he is capable of and I will study his best position."

Torres, pictured on the Milan website wearing the club's red and black number nine jersey, said he was looking forward to joining the seven-times European champions.

"It's an honour and a privilege to wear this shirt," added the former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid player. "I want to take the side back into the Champions League and perhaps stay here for many years.

"I know some of the players like Alex, Michael Essien, Diego Lopez. I was close to joining Milan when I was at Atletico Madrid but we're talking about many years ago, a long time has since passed.

"I know the history of the club and it is illustrious. I want to make the fans happy. I can't wait to arrive and start the new season."

Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A last term, launch their campaign at home to Lazio on Sunday.

