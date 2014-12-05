AS Roma's Francesco Totti (C) challenges Inter Milan's Freddy Guarin (R) and Juan Jesus during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Francesco Totti turned 38 in September but Roma's leader still has two burning ambitions before he retires -- to lead the capital side to another Serie A title and overtake Silvio Piola as the league's all-time scorer.

His angry reaction to being substituted during the second half of their home game against Torino last month showed that his passion and commitment still runs deep.

"I'd be a liar if I said that I don't think about it (setting the goal record). I know it won't be easy, but nobody believed I could have scored as many goals I have," he wrote in the Corriere Dello Sport on Friday.

Totti has scored two goals so far in the league in nine games he has played this season and two more in the Champions League.

He stands at 237 Serie A goals, 37 short of former Italy international Piola.

In his last three seasons Totti has been able to suck on his thumb, his unique way of celebrating goals, 28 times.

At current pace, he would have to play four more seasons, including this one, to realistically have a shot at Piola, who scored 143 of his goals for Roma's rivals, Lazio, between 1934 and 1943.

"There are no secrets to my longevity," Totti said. "I lead a professional life and my desire to keep playing is the same I had when I started."

Totti hopes that Roma's new stadium will be ready by 2016.

"It would be a dream come true to set the record there," he said.

Totti will hope to add to his tally when second-placed Roma host Sassuolo on Saturday.

