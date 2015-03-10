Football - Inter Milan v Celtic - UEFA Europa League Second Round Second Leg - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - 26/2/15Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

ROME Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini has suggested his former player Yaya Toure wants to quit Manchester City for a move to Italy.

The Ivory Coast international has been with City for five years and won the Premier League title under Mancini in 2012.

"Yaya Toure? He's played in almost every league except for Germany and Italy," the Italian told his club's website (www.inter.it) on Tuesday.

"If, as seems to be the case, he wants to try Serie A we'll look into the possibility (of signing him) but it won't be easy.

"He's a player with incredible technical ability. I've not come across many like him."

Toure, who also won the Premier League with City last season, has played for clubs in Belgium, Ukraine, Greece and France but the most productive spell of his career was spent in Spain with Barcelona.

The midfield powerhouse won the Champions League, the FIFA World Club Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, two La Liga titles and one King's Cup crown at the Nou Camp.

Toure was also a pivotal member of the Ivory Coast team that won the African Nations Cup last month.

