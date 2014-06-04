Inter Milan's cocah Andrea Stramaccioni reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lazio at the San Siro stadium in Milan May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni will take over as Udinese manager on a two-year deal at the start of July, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

"Udinese Calcio can announce that it has entrusted the management of its first team to Andrea Stramaccioni," Udinese said on their website (www.udinese.it).

Stramaccioni has been on gardening leave at Inter since being replaced by Walter Mazzarri before the start of last season, but the 38-year-old has agreed a settlement with his former club on a contract that was set to run out next year.

He replaces Francesco Guidolin, who after after four years at the helm stepped down as Udinese coach last month to take up a position as a technical advisor to the Pozzo family, who own Udinese, English Championship club Watford and Granada, who play in Spain's La Liga.

Udinese finished 13th in Serie A last season.

