Udinese sacked head coach Stefano Colantuono and appointed former boss Luigi De Canio on Monday as the struggling Italian club try to avoid relegation.

Udinese, currently 16th in Serie A, have registered only one win in their last 11 games and sit four points off the relegation places following Sunday's 2-1 home loss to AS Roma.

"Manager Stefano Colantuono has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Udinese First Team," the Italian club said on their website (www.udinese.it).

Colantuono joined Udinese in June after being sacked as Atalanta's coach last season.

De Canio, who returns to the club after 15 years, has signed on for the final nine game of the season.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia. Editing by Patrick Johnston)