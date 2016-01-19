Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic has left Inter Milan after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, the Italian club said on Monday.

The former Manchester United skipper moved to Inter in July 2014 and made 28 appearances last season but has been sidelined due to injury this season.

"F.C. Internazionale would like to announce that the club has terminated Nemanja Vidic's contract by mutual consent," Inter said on its website.

Vidic, who formed a formidable partnership with Rio Ferdinand at the heart of the United defence and won five English league titles as well as the Champions League in 2008, thanked Inter and the club's fans.

"I would like to wish the club the greatest success in the future. Forza Inter forever!" added the 34-year-old.

