Torino's supporters look on as a firework explode during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at Olympic Stadium in Turin April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN, Runaway leaders Juventus have been ordered to close the Curva Sud for their next two home Serie A games and been fined 50,000 euros (£36,522) following the violence that marred Sunday's derby with Torino.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal made the decision on Thursday after concluding that Juve supporters were responsible for throwing a paper bomb that injured nine people in the Torino section.

The fans were originally blamed for the incident but the tribunal asked for further investigations after media reports that the paper bomb could have been detonated by Torino followers.

The tribunal said in a statement that local authorities had confirmed "the original scenario" in which the device was "launched from the upper tier of the visitors' section occupied by members of the Juventus hardcore supporters".

Torino were also fined 50,000 euros for failing to prevent Juve fans taking the device into the stadium.

The Curva Sud hosts the hardcore Juve fans and the ruling means they will not be able to watch their team's final two home matches of the season against Cagliari and Napoli.

The leaders, who lost the game 2-1, need a point at Sampdoria on Saturday to clinch their fourth successive Serie A title with four games to spare.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)