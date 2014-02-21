Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
ROME ROME Feb 21 Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti has denied he plans to join Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, despite newspaper reports he could move into coaching at the London club.
"I have a great rapport with Mourinho. We hear from each other frequently, but we've never discussed these things," the 40-year-old Argentine told the Inter Channel.
"I believe the Inter fans know how I feel about this shirt. I've always stressed that this club is my life and my home. And it's my desire to stay here. I don't need to add anything else."
Zanetti's contract with Inter runs out at the end of the season and media reports in England suggested that former Inter manager Mourinho wanted Zanetti in a player-coach role.
Zanetti has been at Inter for nearly two decades, helping them win five Serie A titles.
He played under Mourinho during the Portuguese's two-year spell at the club, when they won the Champions League and two league titles.
Inter are fifth in Serie A under coach Walter Mazzarri and host struggling Cagliari on Sunday looking to close the 11-point gap separating them from third-placed Napoli who host Genoa on Monday.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Clare Lovell) nL3N0LQ4HZ
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).