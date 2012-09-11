Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa pulled out of Japan's home World Cup qualifier against Iraq on Tuesday just an hour before kickoff.
The Japan Football Association (JFA) said the playmaker felt a twinge in his lower back during training for the Group B qualifier in Saitama.
Coach Alberto Zaccheroni decided not to risk Kagawa, whose injury will also be a concern to United manager Alex Ferguson as his team face Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
SYDNEY Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.