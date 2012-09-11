Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa takes part in a training session ahead of their pre-season friendly soccer match against Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa pulled out of Japan's home World Cup qualifier against Iraq on Tuesday just an hour before kickoff.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said the playmaker felt a twinge in his lower back during training for the Group B qualifier in Saitama.

Coach Alberto Zaccheroni decided not to risk Kagawa, whose injury will also be a concern to United manager Alex Ferguson as his team face Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo, editing by Mark Meadows)